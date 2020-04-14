Lee Precision Dies

It was definitely an “I coulda’ had a V-8!” moment complete with the required hand slap to the forehead. I was talking to one of my former editors about the price I had to pay to get a set of .455 Webley dies and he asked me why I didn’t check with Lee. Slap! I’ve used many Lee dies over the years with complete satisfaction and should have remembered! Instead I paid nearly three times what a set of standard dies should cost simply because the .455 Webley dies I ordered were classified as Special Dies. Well, at least I learned something, even at my age!

In addition to offering dies for loading just about any cartridge, Lee always provides a shell holder at no additional cost and also a powder scoop particular to a charge for the dies ordered. All of my reloading dies are in their respective manufacturer’s boxes and stacked in a cupboard in my reloading room, with the most-used dies found on my loading bench. Above my bench is a special rack my friend Denis made for me containing my Lee Specialty Dies. There you will find my 9mm Carbide Sizing Die as well as the Undersized Carbide Sizing Die for the .45 ACP. I won’t say how many different .45 ACP semi-autos and sixguns I load for but it’s definitely more than two, and this minimum sizing die ensures any cartridges I load will fit any one of those guns.