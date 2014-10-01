My Backcountry Carry Gear

We all know that guy...

... the one who has a backpack or satchel or some kind of bag always with him. And it’s always packed with exactly the right piece of gear needed for whatever situation may arise. Well, I’m that guy sometimes. I’ve got the bag and the gear and I like to be prepared. I try not to be obnoxious about it, but most times when there’s a need outdoors for some kind of something, I’m the one with the right piece of equipment. It's a little bit of Boy Scout, MacGyver, and nerd all mixed together. Mostly nerd with me, though.



Truly, however, many of us have our every day or almost every day carry items. And I’ll bet our lists are fairly similar, in fact. Today, I want to show you what I carry into the backcountry -- that is, when I’m hunting or hiking or just enjoying the lesser traveled parts of the creation. These items aren’t all that could be carried but they’re a good starting point for being prepared. Whatever you carry, make it a step up from basic, able to handle the abuse and demands of the backcountry.