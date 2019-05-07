My primary knife is a folder clipped to my strong side pocket.



My backup knife is a fixed blade; its location varies depending on the day/situation.



And my backup backup knife is this little dude — a Kershaw Ember. I usually have it in the small, top pocket of my backpack.



Let's not get all crazy about the fixed blade knife being a backup. I could argue my everyday suburban life doesn't even call for a backup knife, let alone a fixed blade as primary. But I digress. Today I'm talking about the backup backup knife.



Sporting smallish features but big on utility, Kershaw's Ember retails for $36.74.



The specs, from Kershaw's website:

SpeedSafe® assisted opening

Flipper

Frame lock

3-position deep-carry pocketclip (left/right tip-up, right tip-down)

Steel: 8Cr13MoV, titanium carbo-nitride coating

Handle: 410 stainless steel, titanium carbo-nitride coating

Blade Length: 2 in. (5.1 cm)

Closed Length: 2.8 in. (7.1 cm)

Overall Length: 4.75 in. (12.1 cm)

Weight: 2.2 oz. (62.4 g)



Key points from the list: 2 in. blade length and 2.2 oz. in weight. Small and light.



Here are a few shots of the Ember in action...