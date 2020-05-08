New Products July/August 2020 Issue

Mantis X10 Elite

The Mantis X10 Elite is a non-descript black plastic gadget about half the size of a matchbox. You clip it to your practice firearm using the accessory rail and wirelessly connect (via bluetooth) to your Apple or Android portable device. Once it’s running, the little black box sends a wide range of data to your mobile device, which then analyzes and displays the results. Whether you’re using a rifle, shotgun or pistol, dry or live fire, or a CO2 gun, the Mantis X10 gives data about how you use your gun, including recoil and holster draw analysis. It records, analyzes and interprets the info to guide you to be a better shooter. For more info: (630) 551-8171.

www.mantisx.com