Other Tools at the Ready

I'm a big fan of the tactical pen.

A last-ditch strike weapon, it can go virtually anywhere with you, riding innocuously in a shirt pocket. Because — it's a pen. But you can take it in hand, have it ready to use, and yet — it's still just a pen. Except if the situation warrants it, you can put the hurt on someone in order to fend them off or get away.



Many pens are about six inches long and a tactical pen measures similarly. As such, it makes an easily manipulatable strike weapon. You're used to holding a pen in your hand and it would take little thought to turn any pen into a weapon in order to defend yourself. I'm not saying don't get training on this; I am saying using such a device will simply come more naturally. And while some normal pens can function as strike weapons, you'll probably be better off using a pen actually designed to handle the stress of a tactical/strike weapon.