Turnbull Handgun Travel Case

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025


Turnbull Restoration’s collector-grade handgun travel case is a handcrafted solution designed for enthusiasts who appreciate timeless craftsmanship and reliable protection.

Based on the popular Turnbull travel cases created for the Model 1873 and Model 1892 Deluxe Takedown rifles, this new design was developed with a universal handgun fit in mind. It accommodates a variety of pistols and revolvers with barrels up to 7.5 inches fitting comfortably inside the case’s soft-crush padding. An accessory cutout accommodates a box of ammo or other essentials (2.5″ x 5″ x 1.75″).

The exterior of the case features durable leather with golden hardware accents, an embroidered Turnbull logo, and combination locks for secure transport.

Exterior dimensions: 17.125” x 10.75” x 3.125”

$250

TurnbullRestoration.com




