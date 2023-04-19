Protecting Hands & Eyes

Ironclad EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves

Ironclad EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves have TPU (Thermo Plastic Rubber) reinforcement on the back of the hand. TPU is flexible and can be placed strategically on fabric for impact protection. Ironclad Gloves are different because they exceed industry standards and have their own standards for impact protection based on bioengineering research and industry experience.

If you know anyone who has a physically demanding and hazardous occupation, they likely are familiar with Ironclad’s Kong Gloves, which are work gloves with TPU reinforcement on the back of the hand. Prior to Ironclad’s exploration into glove design, there were standards for common hazards like cut and abrasion resistance, but not impact injuries. This is a complete revolution in the industry and those of us on the tactical side benefit from this research.

For tactical shooting applications, EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves can be used to breach obstacles like wall climbs, and provide back-of-hand protection for precision shooting positions. Anyone who shoots prone unsupported knows the advantage here. These are also the gloves I use to handle the glass plates when ballistic testing.

The TPU EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves don’t bunch up when the hand is flat and don’t offer resistance when the user makes a fist. The TPU stops at the first knuckle of the trigger finger to give maximum feel for the shot. The synthetic suede palms are covered with a cross hatch of silicone, giving them an incredible grip. It goes right up to the edge of the web of the hand, allowing a consistent master grip. The glove stays positioned, and therefore the shooting hand stays locked in. They do not bunch up when the hand is flat, which prevents shifting over the hand’s range of motion.

The back of the hand has breathable polyester with a terry-cloth sweat wipe on the radial side of the thumb. Above this, the thumb saddle is reinforced. In the carpal area, there is a TPU patch, which is a cuff puller. The glove uses a hook-and-loop top-of-wrist closure. This is my only complaint about this glove. The closure keeps turning the workout button of my watch on. Time for a new watch, I guess.

I put some rounds downrange with the EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves. They run true to size and breathed well during use. They worked the same, wet or dry, and gave outstanding knuckle protection.

Ironclad makes the EXO type of gloves in several styles, and several similar tactical gloves that will suit any scenario. I would like to convince them to make gloves for mountain biking with TPU fingers, speaking from experience.

Ironclad EXO Operator Grip Impact Gloves have an MSRP of $29.99.

For more info visit Ironclad.