Pack Your Bags:
Nic's Range Essentials
Some items are made for luxury, but which are the essentials when it comes to shooting? Help pack Nic Lenze’s range bag as he gets ready to head to the range.
Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next video is live, or sign up for our weekly Handgunner Insider email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.
Gear List
• Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu Earmuffs, goaxil.com
• Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com
• Shot Timer, Competition Electronics ProTimerBT Shot Timer with Bluetooth, midwayusa.com
• Ammunition
Freedom Munitions, 9mm Luger 124gr Hollow Point, freedommunitions.com
Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 9mm + P 50gr, libertyammo.com
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.