Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Pack Your Bags:
Nic's Range Essentials

Written By Nic Lenze
Some items are made for luxury, but which are the essentials when it comes to shooting? Help pack Nic Lenze’s range bag as he gets ready to head to the range.

Gear List

• Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu Earmuffs, goaxil.com

• Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com

• Shot Timer, Competition Electronics ProTimerBT Shot Timer with Bluetooth, midwayusa.com

• Ammunition

Freedom Munitions, 9mm Luger 124gr Hollow Point, freedommunitions.com

Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 9mm + P 50gr, libertyammo.com

FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

