Requiem To A Titan

The Early Times

We asked Goldie to tell us how A.G. got started in the knife business. “A.G. was born in Eudora, Arkansas, on August 27, 1933.” Goldie tells Handgunner. “He grew up all over the country because his father served in the Army during World War II. He lived in the Houston area, in Fayetteville and Hot Springs, Arkansas, in New Jersey, in California — his father was Provost Marshal for the 6th Army there — and in Hof, Germany where his father was Provost Marshal for the U.S. controlled area.



“He became interested in knives at a very young age when his grandfather put him to forging a blade to keep him underfoot,” Goldie continued. “That interest continued through his young life and his early career. He bought and gave away knives during his years in California and always carried pocketknives. When A.G. moved back to Arkansas in 1964, he started selling Arkansas sharpening stones through small ads in American Rifleman and Guns and Ammo, which gradually led to offering knives in those same ads. That was the beginning of his mail order company.”



Nearly two decades later A.G. Russell Knives would shift gears into the powerhouse it is today. “A.G. and I met in 1982 when we were both recently divorced,” Goldie shared. “We married in the summer of 1988 and I began to work with him full time in January 1989. We made a pretty good team. I had been a high school art teacher with a major in Art and a minor in English. That training has been very valuable in building catalogs and other marketing materials.



“A.G. was bold and creative in designing knives and in promoting knives, his own or those made by others, and also in promoting the cutlery community as a whole. He taught me to write the way he thought, how he wanted his company run, and how he wanted his customers to be treated. He designed knives and worked with the manufacturers who made them. He spent much of his time promoting A.G. Russell Knives and knives in general.”

