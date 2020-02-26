SIG SAUER P320 XCompact RXP

There’s no doubt about it, military, law enforcement, concealed carriers and gun owners alike love red dots. I sure do! Providing a quick sight-picture, optics-ready handguns can boost the confidence and performance of any well-trained shooter.

In recent years, carry guns of all sizes have been machined for reflex-style optics, but SIG SAUER, known as the “Complete Systems Provider,” has taken it a step further by introducing handguns with red dot sights straight out of the box with the P320 RXP series.

The series is available in four models, including Full-Size and Compact, in both the standard P320 and XSeries grip modules. I’ll focus on the P320 RXP XCompact for this first look.