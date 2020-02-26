SIG SAUER P320 XCompact RXP
New Optics-Ready Concealed Carry
There’s no doubt about it, military, law enforcement, concealed carriers and gun owners alike love red dots. I sure do! Providing a quick sight-picture, optics-ready handguns can boost the confidence and performance of any well-trained shooter.
In recent years, carry guns of all sizes have been machined for reflex-style optics, but SIG SAUER, known as the “Complete Systems Provider,” has taken it a step further by introducing handguns with red dot sights straight out of the box with the P320 RXP series.
The series is available in four models, including Full-Size and Compact, in both the standard P320 and XSeries grip modules. I’ll focus on the P320 RXP XCompact for this first look.
The Pistol
Added to the popular 9mm, striker-fired handgun series in 2019, the P320 XCompact is built on a stainless steel chassis with polymer, medium-size frame.
While the original P320 grip module features a rounded palm swell, the XSeries is squarer in ergonomics with texturing on all four sides. The frame also features an ambidextrous slide catch, reversible magazine release, rotating takedown lever and M1913 accessory underrail for lights and accessories.
Atop the frame sits a Nitron-finished, chamfered stainless steel slide with front and back slide serrations, and houses a 3.6″ carbon steel barrel. Also of note is the smooth XSeries Straight trigger with crisp 90-degree break.
Overall, the handgun is an even 7″ long, stands 6.3″ tall, measures 1.3″ wide and weighs 25.3 oz. The model ships with two 15-round magazines.
The Optic
What makes the P320 XCompact an RXP model is the addition of a SIG SAUER ROMEO1PRO reflex sight.
With a slightly larger footprint than the ROMEO1, the PRO offers a new level of reliability and performance with a durable aluminum housing, large 30mm objective lens, 6MOA dot, 12 brightness settings and 20,000-hour battery life.
The red dot is factory-mounted and zeroed, removing the trouble of self-installation. The optic is also backed by SIG SAUER Electro-Optics’ unlimited lifetime guarantee and 5-year component warranty.
For those interested in co-witnessing their red dot with iron sights, the RXP XCompact comes with X-RAY3 Day/Night suppressor height sights. A baseplate cover is also included, should you choose to remove the ROMEO1PRO optic.
Go Optics-Ready
Shown to improve target acquisition and accuracy, red dot-topped handguns are adept for target shooting, home defense and personal protection. Combining the proven P320 with the ROMEO1PRO, the SIG SAUER P320 RXP Series is leading the red dot revolution. Now shipping, MSRP is $999.99.
For more info: www.sigsauer.com, Ph: (603) 610-3000