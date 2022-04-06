Can You Be Fast and Accurate?

My eyesight is degrading faster than Uncle Joe’s poll numbers, so a change in sighting is in order. I can shoot traditional notch and post sights just fine, but it definitely takes me longer to acquire a proper sighting picture. Finding and focusing on the front post, orange glow paint or not, is slower than it used to be.

So, I’ve been gradually migrating more and more guns to XS Big Dot Sights. If you want to change your sights, check out Part Deux of this series, and we’ll walk you through the process. This is not a new thing for me; I probably tried my first set 10 years ago, give or take. They work. They’re easy to see. And, as a result, they’re fast. Really fast.

If there’s one of those little conscience gnomes sitting on my shoulder, he’s saying something like, “Yeah, but the internet says Big Dot Sights aren’t precise. You can’t make 80-yard headshots while engaged in a full-tilt fight for your life.” Barring the ignorance of that line of reasoning, I figured it would be interesting to test out the internet myth. Using irons, can I shoot as precisely with Big Dots as with traditional notch and post handgun sights? To keep things honest and fair, I’m going to compare “regular” combat post and notch sights to the Big Dots, not competition sights dialed in for bullseye shooting.