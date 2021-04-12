Soaring Hawks!

While the general populace associates tomahawks with the American Indians and the frontier wars that have been depicted in Western movies for decades, few are aware these handheld implements were also used by American troops during the Vietnam War. Furthermore, tomahawks also found their way to the Middle East during more recent conflicts in that region of the world.

In 1966 World War II Marine Corps veteran Peter Lagana redesigned the tomahawk into a more modern, up-to-date weapon/tool and began producing them for our warriors in Vietnam. Lagana’s re-imagined tomahawks are being faithfully reproduced today at the American Tomahawk company in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Ryan Johnson — a noted tactical designer, outdoorsman and founder of RMJ USA — picked up where Lagana left off by designing and producing modern, state-of-the-art tomahawks in 2001 for use by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s the de facto expert of the storied genre today. In 2019, Johnson resurrected the American Tomahawk Company and started production of Lagana’s original masterpiece. “Our company is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and our tomahawks are Tennessee made!” Ryan states emphatically. “We take great pride in crafting tomahawks in a state with such a rich history of what we call Tomahawk Diplomacy.”

We asked Johnson to give us his insights into why tomahawks are effective both in the wilderness and on the battlefield. “Tomahawks have always been tactical tools, always been survival tools, always been utility tools.” Ryan explains, “Tomahawks were popular on the frontier for just that reason. With a tomahawk you can break down an animal, build shelter, and defend yourself. Because tomahawks have a small footprint and are lightweight, they make the perfect multi-purpose tool for someone short on space.”