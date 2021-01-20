Streamlight Wedge Edges Flashlight Competition
When it comes to everyday carry, selecting gear — especially flashlights — can leave you feeling like Goldilocks. This one is small but not bright enough, while this one is bright, but too large. Balancing physical size with ample brightness and intuitive features has proven difficult, but Streamlight believes they’ve got it “just right” with the Wedge, new for 2021.
A compact, rechargeable flashlight, the Wedge was designed for everyday pocket carry. Measuring 5.46” long by 1” tall by 0.6” wide and weighing just 3.3 oz., its slim, lightweight body is easy to slide into any pants pocket while its machined aluminum alloy case is durable to withstand whatever challenges life throws your way. Inside, a tempered glass lens protects LED technology offering two light activation modes: constant-on and Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output (THRO).
By rotating an exterior thumb switch, Wedge users can select from a constant-on 300-lumen, 1200-candela peak beam with a range of 75 yards, or a 1,000-lumen, 3,000-candela peak beam with a maximum range of 1,200 yards for 35 seconds. Powered by a USB-rechargeable 1500 mAh Lithium polymer battery, the Wedge will run for 3 hours at constant-on output with a battery indicator built into the thumb switch. Lifetime run time is estimated at 50,000 hours.
Whether at home, in the field or on duty, the Streamlight Wedge comes with a deep carry, reversible pocket clip and wrist lanyard to keep the flashlight within reach at all times. Available in black and coyote, MSRP is $149.95.
For more info: streamlight.com