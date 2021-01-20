Streamlight Wedge Edges Flashlight Competition

When it comes to everyday carry, selecting gear — especially flashlights — can leave you feeling like Goldilocks. This one is small but not bright enough, while this one is bright, but too large. Balancing physical size with ample brightness and intuitive features has proven difficult, but Streamlight believes they’ve got it “just right” with the Wedge, new for 2021.

A compact, rechargeable flashlight, the Wedge was designed for everyday pocket carry. Measuring 5.46” long by 1” tall by 0.6” wide and weighing just 3.3 oz., its slim, lightweight body is easy to slide into any pants pocket while its machined aluminum alloy case is durable to withstand whatever challenges life throws your way. Inside, a tempered glass lens protects LED technology offering two light activation modes: constant-on and Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output (THRO).