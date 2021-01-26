Wow Factor

All of Rob’s grips are handcrafted, custom fitted, dated and serial numbered to your gun. And I must confess, some of this beautiful wood stretches beyond the “wow” factor. Wood varieties include five types of walnut including French, Turkish, Claro, Bastogne and American walnut. If you have a desire for checkering, Rob utilizes common patterns such as a scalloped border or diamond featuring 24 lines per inch. Rob also offers horn from dall sheep, bighorn, Stone sheep and musk ox. Horn often features unique characteristics with each set providing different coloration — exquisite if you will.

After drooling over some exhibition grade wood, it was the dall sheep horn that really tripped my trigger. I traced an outline of my hand along with explaining exactly what I needed to fit my needs before sending the gun to Virginia.

During the process, Rob sent photos and called several times to discuss how things were developing. It became apparent he wanted to make these grips to the customer’s satisfaction and requirements. He’s a perfectionist.

When I received the revolver wearing the dall sheep horn grips, I was most impressed! The fit and finish was perfect. Honestly, the horn looks like it grew out of the frame. Not only do the grips look immaculate, at least to my eyes, they fit my hand impeccably. I immediately went to the range as I couldn’t wait to shoot the .44 Mag. with the new grips. The horn feels great, and these grips provided the ideal addition to the Freedom Arms revolver.

Shortly after I received the grips, I headed to Alaska for a mountain goat hunt. It may sound ludicrous to attempt taking a mountain goat with a revolver, but I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Somehow, I managed to get it done with the Freedom Arms .44 Mag. and it was a bit special taking the dall horn grips to Alaska.

If you’re looking at custom grips for a special handgun, I know a guy.

For more info: RowenCustomGrips.com

