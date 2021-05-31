TRIJICON DI NIGHT SIGHTS

The new DI Night Sights from Trijicon combine the best of daylight and nighttime sighting solutions. Fiber optic tubes provide “can’t miss it” aim points in normal lighting conditions, but don’t shine in low light and darkness. The DI sights place a Tritium vial behind the fiber tube, so it glows in the dark too. That Tritium lamp is shielded by a sapphire jewel for safety and clarity.

The rear sight offers a “U” notch cut into a serrated face to reduce glare. The “U” provides super-fast alignment with the front sight. It’s also flanked by two smaller tritium vials.

You can also swap out not only the color of the fiber optic tube with green, yellow, orange and red, but you can change the color of the retaining ring too. Yes, the days of setting fire to tiny strips of fiber tubing are gone! Unscrew the cap and drop a new one into place. That cap provides an extra bit of diameter to the front sight dot too.

Compatible with a growing list of GLOCK, SIG, S&W and Springfield Armory Pistols. Trijicon.com

