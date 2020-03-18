Proper Mindset

We must begin by developing the correct mindset, which can be summed up in three words: prepared, aware and decisive. Being prepared means we have various simple plans for specific situations. It also means we have the ability to execute the appropriate plan when needed and we know when to act. Awareness means we are actually using our five senses: see, hear, touch, taste, smell and the sixth sense — when you just know something is wrong. Our radar is running and when we get a blip on the screen we focus on it and make a decision to either take action or ignore it.

Founder of Gunsite, Colonel Jeff Cooper promoted a color code system of a human being’s four conditions of mental awareness. Condition White: Unaware of our surroundings or physically asleep. Condition Yellow: Aware of our surroundings, our radar is running. Condition Orange: Alert! Focus on a specific thing and evaluate potential danger. Condition Red: Take action! Run or fight.

In the same way ships and aircraft use radar to scan in a 360-degree sweep to detect other ships and aircraft, we can also develop our own form of awareness radar to detect potential problems before we get a nasty surprise. Being decisive means when we detect a potential threat or problem we already know what to do and when to do it.

Plans should be short and simple. The good news is most of us are already conditioned to doing this when we are driving. On the highway, we are watching for traffic and road hazards (Condition Yellow: Aware). When we see another vehicle getting too close (Condition Orange: Prepared) we execute a plan (Condition Red: Action) change our speed or direction to avoid a collision. We can take those same principles and apply them to other aspects of our lives.

For example, I’m walking along the street (Condition Yellow). I see a bunch of gang bangers walking toward me on the other side of the street. I focus on them (Condition Orange). I decide if they stay on their side of the street and I stay on mine, we can just pass each other. However, if they cross the street toward me, I will step into one of the stores or businesses on my side to avoid them (Condition Red). If they start something, then it’s game on and I’m already in Condition Red. If they ignore me and keep walking, I can go back to Condition Yellow and be on my way.

Some might criticize me for not standing my ground: “Man up! Face those guys down.” If there is more at stake than my pride, then I’ll fight. I’ve taught the NRA Personal Protection class for more than two decades and I’ve carried a firearm for most of that time. I believe honest, upstanding law-abiding citizens have one get-out-of-jail-free card. One chance the legal system could give them the benefit of the doubt based on their good reputation and spotless record. I’m not going to waste my one card on an incident I could easily have avoided if I hadn’t let my ego get in the way of common sense.

There is an old saying when you shoot someone you have two problems to deal with: First, survive the gunfight and second, survive the court case. Let’s look at some ways we can avoid both and still end each day in the same or better condition than when the day began.