What I Carry:...

I’ll be frank with you, I almost exclusively carry...

...mid- to full-size pistols in an IWB holster rig when I leave the house. Is it a hassle? Is it a lot of extra work? Is it somewhat uncomfortable? Yes, yes and yes. However, to me it’s always been worth the trouble to ensure I have “enough gun” if I need it. Well, this rule changed when I got to test out the new Mossberg MC1sc 9mm pistol and was able to capably engage a steel plate at 50 yards with it. This is a pistol that can shoot and is small enough (barely) for pocket carry. So, I now had a new carry gun in my stable. But how would I carry it, exactly?



Well, a belt-mounted holster was out for me. If I’m going to put one of those on, I am going to carry a bigger gun. No ifs, ands or buts about it. So, that left ankle or pocket carry. While ankle carry has a lot of benefits, it is mostly in a backup gun role. For me, pocket carry (and the convenience of it) was the logical application for the new little Mossberg pistol. So, what would I use?