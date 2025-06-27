Falco Goes Carbon Fiber

Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

One of the best-kept secrets of the holster market is the selection of fits offered by Falco Holsters. I’m still not sure how those folks do it, but they make leather, Kydex, 3D-printed and hybrid holsters for more than 1,600 different handgun configurations. Got a light or laser? Check their website; they have lots of options for accessory-equipped guns.

There’s a new style available, not a replacement but rather an addition to the line. You can now order holsters made from rigid and durable carbon fiber material. The first thing I noticed when opening this one for a classic 1911 is how rock-solid it is. The carbon fiber construction is three times more durable than Kydex at a fraction of the weight. Gunstocks, barrel sleeves and handguards are made from the stuff. The model shown here is optimized for appendix carry, but as I said, with a wide variety of styles and fits, you’ll be able to get one for almost any carry configuration. About $300 depending on the model and fit. FalcoHolsters.com

