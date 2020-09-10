So Let's Talk

These are three same-and-separate issues, as tangled and twisted as human emotions can be. I can only try to answer them in an equally tangled way, using slices of my past.

When I was a small boy, a great-uncle, a 48-year British Army veteran, told me about our family history, laying out that long, unbroken line of lifelong warriors. “We fight, boy,” he growled. “We lose and die sometimes, yes, but we always fight.” I asked him, “Why do we fight, sir?” He laughed, harshly, and pointed to the puppies rolling in the yard. “Why do they hunt, boy? Why do those dogs point? Born to it, bred for it, they are, same’s us. And because we will not be trod on.” I accepted that explanation for a long time. Later I learned he had it half-right, and nine-tenths wrong.

There had been some ugly incidents involving other teams. Men, some living and some dead, had been left behind, both due to “combat circumstances,” and to orders. We could not live with that. Before each mission, my teammates and I began joining hands and swearing that we would never leave each other behind; the mission, pain and fear and wounds be damned, orders be double-damned; if it came down to it, we would all go down together. Together.

On a pitchy night in another world, five good men and I violated orders. We ferried nine small children across a murky, shallow river because other men wanted them dead. It took a twelve-eternity hour to cover 100 meters of dark water into darker trees, and we fought for every child and every meter. Two of my mates and one of the kids didn’t make it. I remember that night with a piercing sweet sadness — and an immense, soul-filling, self-defining pride. I never knew those children’s names, and I never saw them again.

There is no bloodline so thick with history, so red with ancient battles, as to render anyone into an unfaltering warrior by birthright. There must be something more. There is no acceptance of duty; no oaths, no allegiances ever sworn so binding that they have not been thereafter cast aside and forgotten under fire — when men had nothing more to hold them than the memory of those pledges. I’ve seen it. There must be something more.

You have not armed and oriented yourself for fighting, in defense of yourself and others, just because you are fearful of attack by predators, have you? No. Because you are blessed with natural bravery and it’s just the “right thing to do?” No. There must be something more. And there is.