Power Of Random

Much later Roy and I were grinding our way through flight school at Fort Rucker. The Army makes a show of caring about what you want, but they don’t really mean it. I am convinced they take those dream sheets we filled out asking for particular assignments, plaster them up on cardboard rolls and repurpose them as toilet paper in the Pentagon.

Roy got what I wanted, and I got what he wanted. We quickly put our heads together, struck a deal, and queried our commander about an amicable trade. He made a phone call. For reasons I still cannot fathom the Army said no. Roy and I both moped around for a bit but then headed our separate ways eager to go save the world in whatever capacity Uncle Sam felt best.

Months later one of my Warrant Officer buddies walked into my office with a copy of the Army Times, dropped it on my desk, and queried innocently, “Did you know this guy, sir?”

My breath caught in my throat. Just like that my friend Roy was gone. He was killed in a Cobra crash on the other side of the world less than a year after we finished flight school. He had been married nine months.

Something very bad occurred during a multi-ship NVG gunnery mission resulting in a mid-air collision. Roy’s crippled Snake impacted the side of a ridge inverted and burned. My friend was killed instantly, sitting in the very seat I had myself strived so vigorously to be in.