Re-Zoning

In my experience, these “Gun-FreeZones” are usually freely roamed by dopers, carjackers, gangbangers and assorted thugs, all armed to the teeth, plus mass-murderers creepin’ around lookin’ for masses to murder. They know where the easy prey is. After all, those gun-free signs even have graphics to accommodate illiterate crooks. The only folks unarmed are the law-abiding types.

In fact, when you look at the mass shootings occurring in the U.S. over the past several years, just about all of ’em have happened in supposedly gun-free areas. That’s just wrong, guys.

I think what we need are some “Gun- Rich Zones.”

Like, wouldn’t you really rather do your grocery shopping in a supermarket with a big sign saying “This Is A Gun- Rich Zone! Legal Concealed-Carry Customers Welcome!”? Maybe another sign below it could read, “Notice To Scumbags: Every Employee, From The Manager To The Kid Who Mops Up The Mess In Aisle 14, Is Armed And A Cum Laude Graduate Of the FunThunder Academy Of Crook-Capping.”

Bowling alleys that are posted Gun- Rich Zones could actively cater to the Carry-Crowd. I can see gun-oriented bowling teams like the Kimber Kidz, the Springfield Sillies, the Les Huggy-Baers, the Rockin’ Glocksters an’ SIG-Piggies and Colt Ponies and … Okay, smart guys, you dream up some names. I don’t even bowl. Even when I do, it ain’t really “bowling,” you know? But if I could carry openly and not have to hide my Roscoe under a bowling shirt, I’d take up the sport.

How ’bout a “Gun-Rich Zone” restaurant? Wouldn’t you be comfy eatin’ at the Smith & Wesson Supper Club, “Armed Citizens Always Welcome”? The Ruger Rangehouse Restaurant? I’d even try the CZ BBQ, featuring fine ribs and chops with a European flair. Well, maybe not. But you get the idea. Bet you one thing, folks: There’d be no snail-like service and NO snotty waiters. Customer service always seems to improve when there’s ordnance on your hip.

If I owned a bar — maybe the Beretta Bar & Grille — I’d love to post a sign outside for crooks reading, “Everybody In This Place Is Presumed Heavily Armed & Drinking. One In Every Four Is Having Ginger Ale, Because They’re Our Designated Hitters. You Guess Which Ones.” For the first time, you’d have pals volunteering to abstain, just on the off-chance …