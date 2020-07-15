Rat-Bite Times Two

When Terry learned Roy had that Colt, it sorta bothered him. He built guns for individuals, and he’d built that particular gun for a very particular man. He filed it under Other People’s Business and tried to forget it. But like a lone rat in a vast ship’s hold, it nibbled at him on a thousand nights, and finally, it bit. He didn’t know his rat had a cousin in another ship’s hold a thousand miles away, and it bit — hard — on the same night.

When Terry called Roy the next morning, he was prepared to be forceful; his sense of righteousness was simmering. “Roy,” he began sternly, “About John’s Colt — where is it right now? It’s his gun, Roy, and he should have it!”

Roy was stunned. That Colt was on his desk, lying under his hand; removed from his nightstand in the gray dawn. He had already dug out a shipping box for it.

“Ummm …” he muttered, feeling the hair on the back of his neck stiffen and rise. “Uhh … Last night, I, umm … I was gonna send it, umm … today, you know … to John … Holy smokes, Terry! What’s goin’ on?”

They talked. Terry asked Roy to send the Colt to him, first. Once it was in his skilled hands, Terry lit it up, tore it down to the last pin, and commenced … magic. It was not reworked; it was reborn; not face-lifted so much as forged anew. Our conspirators enlisted an accomplice …

Neither Terry nor Roy could be there when Aunt C handed Uncle John a plain cardboard box and said simply, “Open it” — but I was. He lifted out what looked like a spanky-new Colt Mark IV Series 80 Government Model 1911A1 pistol; new, but far from “stock.” Realization began to dawn as Stoneface read the port side of the slide and, and even the Duty Dummy — me — could see clouds breaking over the Man With a Mission’s face. He slowly turned the pistol to its starboard side, and his eyes fell on those twin Ts in an immaculate oval — Terry’s earliest logo. It was several minutes before he could even rack the slide and gently, reverently pull the trigger.

I can’t do the moment justice. Perhaps no one can. It was like seeing an old samurai presented with the lost sword of his ronin years; watching as spirits rise from the steel in wisps of smoke, whispering tales of ancient battles.

After 30 years, the roamin’ pony returned. The Tussey Colt came home. Terry Tussey’s hands twice made it superior; gave it excellence. It is now in the hands of the man who made it memorable; gave it history.

Why tell this story? First, because it warms and gladdens me, and I can. Second, because some of us, all of us, now and then need reassurance that among good and honorable men, sometimes what goes around comes around, and that can be a good thing. Thanks for reading.

Connor OUT.