The Memsaab Speaks

It’s second-cuppa coffee time here at home, so if my time zone calculations are accurate, that man is probably crouched by a tiny spark spitting fire, looking like a bear dressed in dirty bed linens, surrounded by similarly attired tribesmen averaging four shades darker, 10″ shorter and 80 pounds lighter. I know in my heart who “the life of the party” is, flailing his arms and filling in his gaps in the local language with wild gestures, donkey-laughs, grunts, hoots and whistles. He’s cracking them up, whether they understand him or not. I’ve seen it; I know. And that’s especially true if shots have been fired. I know my man.

When it became obvious he couldn’t file his column from West WhereZitStan or whatever, His Editorship suggested I write it, by answering some emails from you folks, asking questions about me. I’ve turned down his requests for photos so often, I couldn’t refuse this, so — here goes:

First, my name — Helena — is pronounced Hell-eh-nuh, not Heh-LEE-na. As my five brothers point out, “The emphasis is on Hell.” And I wasn’t named for any Greek goddess, but rather for a wind-scoured high plains town near which my parents raised rangy half-wild beef cattle, hard red winter wheat and rangy, half-wild red-headed kids.

As for the “memsaab” title, some say I “brought it home from Africa,” like some kind of souvenir. That’s wrong. It feels more like Africa laid it on me, like a tribal mark; like a symbol of possession. If that’s true, well — it worked. Africa forever owns a piece of me.

Some people go to Africa and look at it. Others go, and Africa looks at them; washes over them; breathes light and dust, smoke and shrieks and sun-baked silence into them; then whispers, “Welcome home, child. This is the tree where man was born. Go run now, and take care — there is beauty and danger everywhere.”

For me, Africa is central Wyoming with wildebeest; eastern Idaho with elephants; Nevada’s Great Basin with nomads and gazelle. Home.