1917 Classics

When the United States declared war on Germany in April of 1917, as usual the politicians caught the American military woefully unprepared. France, Germany and Britain had been battling with airplanes and tanks for several years, yet the United States had none of those weapons. The shortages extended all the way down to rifles and even sidearms. America’s gunmakers were called upon the fill the breech.

It can never be said handguns are war winning weapons. At best they are personal defense items, mostly meant for officers and members of crew-served weapons teams. Still, it would have been inexcusable to send officers out into no-man’s land armed with nothing, so the US Army had to find alternates for the 1911s that didn’t exist in enough numbers.

In 1917 both the Colt and Smith & Wesson factories had large bore revolvers in their line-up. Colt’s was the New Service, which was being offered in bore sizes ranging from .38 to .45. In fact as recently as 1909 the Colt New Service had been adopted as official handgun of the US Army in .45 Colt caliber.

Smith & Wesson’s big revolver was based on their relatively new N-frame, which in 1917 was in its second model configuration. The factory called it the Hand Ejector, 2nd Model. Essentially that meant it did not have the large barrel under lug which encased the ejector rod. This revolver was mostly made in .44 caliber but the Brits had already bought over 70,000 of them chambered for their puny .455 Webley cartridge.

Some bright engineer at Smith & Wesson must have seen the coming problem with handgun shortages and recognized the fact the US Army would want to buy revolvers chambered for its rimless .45 ACP cartridge. So he developed a little spring steel clip into which three .45 ACP rounds could be snapped. Two of these loaded clips could be dropped into the chambers of sixguns; giving a surface for the revolvers’ star extractors to push against. Luckily the dimensions of Smith & Wesson N-frame and Colt New Service cylinders were close enough the little spring steel clips fit both perfectly. Hence was invented what has come to be known as “halfmoon” clips and — US Army Models 1917 revolvers.