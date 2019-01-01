A Beginner's Guide To Defensive Firearms

Semi-Auto Options

Autoloaders are pistols wherein the recoil energy from the cartridge is harnessed to reload and recock the action. Cartridges are carried in a box magazine housed in the grip and cycle through the chamber one at a time as the trigger is pulled. John Moses Browning’s recoil-operated, locked-breech design drives the vast majority of autoloading handguns in the world today.



Contemporary autoloaders can be broadly differentiated by the design of their triggers. Single-action/double-

action semiautomatic pistols include the military-issue Beretta 92, legacy SIG pistol and some, but not all, HK’s as well as a few others. In this aspect, these guns are a fair approximation of the double-action/single-action revolvers discussed earlier. This system offers the added safety of a long heavy trigger pull for the first round but a lighter, more accurate, trigger for subsequent shots. Many compact semiautomatic pocket pistols dispense with the single-action function and are double-action-only for added safety.



The wave of the future in combat handguns is clearly the striker-fired trigger system. Most all of the major handgun manufacturers produce a striker-fired, polymer-framed handgun these days, and the nuances between the various designs sell a lot of pistols. GLOCK was arguably the first to do it well and is still the most prolific, though each disparate pistol has its own individual merits. In the case of striker-fired pistols, the firing system is partially cocked each time the action cycles to lighten the subsequent trigger pull. The safety on such guns is typically built into the trigger so the gun comes off safe automatically when the trigger is pressed. These guns have the benefit of a consistent, fairly light trigger pull from start to finish.



The timeless 1911, also springing from the remarkable mind of John Browning, is a phenomenon unto itself. The 1911 sports a single-action trigger that can be carried safely with the hammer back and safety on in a proper piece of carry gear. In this configuration, the gun sports a potentially beautiful target trigger and is ready to go on a moment’s notice. For this reason I would shy away from a 1911 as a first defensive gun. Even FBI agents have to go through a special course before they can carry a 1911 operationally. The 1911 is a high-speed handgun for experienced shooters and serves as a good subsequent goal for enthusiasts first getting into the game.



While there are literally countless of models to choose from, the 9mm SCCY CPX is a superb starter semiautomatic pocket gun for the money. The magazine holds ten rounds and the gun is available in a bewildering array of colors. The grip is wide enough to mitigate recoil so shooting the gun is fun. The long, heavy double-action trigger is not as precise as some others but, like that of the revolver we discussed earlier, helps to ensure that the gun will not fire until you want it to. The CPX is small enough to conceal readily yet large enough to shoot comfortably. In addition, it is just crazy cheap.



The 9mm TP9SF as marketed by Century International Arms is a full-sized combat pistol with all the bells and whistles. This means it is as large and heavy as the guns most uniformed police officers carry and packs 18 rounds in its magazine. The gun has interchangeable backstraps to optimize the grip for hand size and a striker-fired trigger not unlike that of the GLOCK. Additionally, the TP9SF comes standard with a spare magazine as well as a nice polymer holster that will tote the gun comfortably, all in a tidy plastic carrying case. The TP9SF is available at half to two-thirds the cost of comparable name brand full-figured handguns and includes everything you need to start using a handgun for personal defense. Just add ammo and hit the range.