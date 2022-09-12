A Holster Full of Boom: Springfield Armory XD-M 10mm

Reports of the demise of the 10mm cartridge have been greatly exaggerated. If new gun launches are any indicator of consumer demand (they are), then the 10mm is alive and kicking; thank you very much.

While we’re on this topic, here’s a trivia tidbit for you. That quote attributed to Mark Twain? The one about reports of his demise being greatly exaggerated? Well, that quote has itself been exaggerated. He actually said, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” I have to admit I prefer the inaccurate and embellished version, so let’s stick with that.

Anyway, the 10mm has been coming on strong this past year. Considered mortally wounded after law enforcement everywhere moved to the .40 S&W and assumed to be dead and recycled into Shake Weights when law enforcement everywhere moved to the 9mm, it seems to be still kicking. Apparently, it’s the Michael Myers of calibers.

You may recall we looked at a nifty 1911 chambered in 10mm — the Springfield Armory Ronin in the May/June 2021 issue of Handgunner. And there have been plenty of others from various manufacturers. The only explanation for the resurrection I can come up with is … America! We like big guns and we cannot lie.

The newest caretaker of the 10mm is the XD-M Elite 4.5″ handgun from Springfield Armory.