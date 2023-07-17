A One-Of-A-Kind Find…

The Present Day

The gun originally came with a letter that outlined its military service. However, that document has been tragically lost. The pistol is almost perfect. There is the tiniest loss of blue on a couple of highlights where it rode in a holster during the war, but it looks otherwise unfired. It made me kind of queasy touching it.

I beg your forgiveness for the pictures. This is obviously not the gun you borrow to bring home for some proper photography. I improvised an ad hoc studio on the current owner’s kitchen counter. We all held our breath when we leaned it up for pictures. I really, really didn’t want it to fall over and get scratched.

The blue is indeed beautiful, and the workmanship flawless. There is an inverted P on the top of the slide and old Colonel Clement’s initials behind the trigger, right where they should be. The left side of the slide is marked, “S. MFG. CO., ELIZABETH, N.J., U.S.A.” The right side of the frame reads, “UNITED STATES PROPERTY M1911A1 U.S. ARMY, No S800074.” The milled trigger is nicely checkered and the Keyes Fiber Company stocks lack the strengthening ribs as expected. Singer made every piece of their guns save the stocks.

If you’re not really a 1911 guy, at this point, you’re starting to look lustfully at Mas Ayoob’s magnificent bimonthly gunfight column. However, if you do attend the John Moses Browning High Exalted Church of M1911 Pistol Collecting, you appreciate the significance of this piece. Among martial pistol collectors of the 1911 denomination, this really is the Holy Grail.

These 500 guns were documented in the Ordnance Department procurement records in December of 1941. Most of them ended up being issued to the U.S. Army Air Corps. A handful actually went to the aircrew at Hickam Field in Hawaii on December 5, 1941, two days before the Pearl Harbor attack. The extraordinary example sold by Rock Island Auctions was recovered from the wreck of a B-24 Liberator that crashed in Iceland in 1943. The Newton gun is perhaps a bit nicer.

That the gun was in Isaac Newton’s collection makes it all the more fascinating. We never really own stuff like this. We are just custodians for a time who eventually pass such remarkable artifacts on to others. However, it’s not every day you can hold the Holy Grail in the palm of your hand.

