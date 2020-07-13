XD-M Elite 9MM
Springfield Armory’s lineup of striker-fired, polymer-framed pistols originated with the XD, later followed by the “more-features” XD-M. Offered in a variety of sizes, the family serves well as concealed carry or home-defense pistols, competition, informal target shooting or just plain plinking.
The latest family within a family is the Elite Series. As I write this, there are four basic models: the Elite 4.5", the Tactical OSP with 5.28" threaded barrel and optical sight mount, a shorter 3.8" carry version, and the 5.25" competition model.
The 4.5" Elite weighs in at 29 oz. and has a hammer-forged 4.5" barrel and forged steel slide, both of which are Melonite finished and matched with a black polymer frame. The slide has grooves on both sides at the front behind the front sight and at the rear in front of the rear sight making slide manipulation easy.
The polymer grip frame has aggressively molded gripping surfaces on all four sides which aids in a very secure hold. It also comes with a flared mag well which I removed for my everyday use. For me this is an everyday packin’ pistol, not a competition pistol. Springfield Armory supplies two 20-round magazines and interchangeable back straps. However, as it came it fit me just fine. The front of the frame has a molded in rail should one prefer to mount a light or laser.