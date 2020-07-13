Hellcat Micro-Compact

The Hellcat shares its name with the venerable Grumman F6F Hellcat, a carrier-based fighter plane in the Pacific from 1943 through 1945. Dodge also uses the name Hellcat for its 2020 Challenger 717 HP and 797 HP muscle cars. So, this Springfield Armory Hellcat is in good company.

The Hellcat is at the opposite end of the size spectrum from the Elite. It’s a 17.9 oz. Micro-Compact 9mm pistol designed for pocket or holster carry and features a 3″ hammer forged barrel. It comes with two magazines with 11- and 13-round capacity. That translates to just one round short of a J-Frame with two speedloaders all in one package!

It has the same finish as the Elite and the same excellent trigger at 6.5 lbs. However, the gripping surface of the polymer grip frame is less aggressive and more like fine sandpaper. The recoil system is a dual captive recoil spring with a full-length guide rod. The sights of the Hellcat are the same as found on the Elite and just as with the Elite they are right there when I bring this little pistol up to fire. The Hellcat also comes with a base plate for mounting a red dot sight.

With its 12-round capacity the Hellcat is a formidable pocket pistol. With its light weight it’s not something I would care to spend several hours shooting, however if ever needed in a serious situation, you won’t notice the “recoil.”

Springfield Armory put me in touch with Shield Sights to equip the Hellcat with a red dot sight. I went with the RSMc 4 MOA Reflex MiniSight. The Hellcat is already set up with a removable plate in front of the rear sight which can be replaced with the proper base to accept the RSMc. This sight co-witnesses with the factory iron sights, so if something should happen to the red dot one simply uses the iron sights. This also helps to adjust the RSMc. Just set the red dot on top of the front sight before shooting to make the final adjustment. One of the great assets to this sight is the dot is always on — no need to remember to activate it when needed. Even when left in the always ready position the battery will last one to two years.

For a holster, I chose a high-riding Safari Gray Elephant Embossed leather model that rides close to the body and makes the Hellcat easily concealable. It looks good and works well with belt slots both fore and aft. This holster comes from New Pacifica Leather.