When you live in the suburbs, most neighbors tend to frown upon the idea of constructing a shooting range in your backyard. Come on, what’s a little noise and flying debris among friends? As unreasonable as it may seem, we ought to do our part to spare the angst and triggered emotions of those who may live within hearing-safe distance of our yards. Enter airguns.

While you can get monster airguns capable of taking African game, the affordable all-season fun stuff usually comes in .177 and .22 caliber. Those small, light pellets offer safe shooting with their low risk of penetration and quiet operation. You’ll still need safety glasses but no hearing protection. The bottom line? They open up backyard range possibilities — even in the burbs.