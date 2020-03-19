Beretta 92X Performance

While it might seem counterintuitive, weight is a good thing when it comes to competition handguns. Weight increases stability and reduces muzzle flip, which keeps the muzzle flat and on target when firing, allowing for faster follow-up shots vital for achieving top scores. Compared to the classic Beretta 92 FS or the more modern 92X, the 92X Performance is a heavyweight contender, weighing in at 47.1 oz. — more than 14 oz. heavier.

This increase in weight can be attributed to its Vertec steel frame and heavier Brigadier profile slide, both finished in a Nistan tin-nickel alloy that is corrosion-resistant and easily cleaned. The frame features front and backstrap checkering for a positive grip during rapid shooting while the slide sports vertical serrations fore and aft of the company and model logos for easy slide manipulation and press checks.

To further increase the pistol’s speed, the 92X Performance has a skeletonized hammer with a competition hammer spring and steel spring recoil guide rod to go along with Beretta’s new Extreme-S trigger mechanism. With a 3-lb. single-action/6-lb. double-action trigger pull out of the box, the mechanism keeps the striker automatic safety latch active while decreasing trigger reset by up to 40%. This also ensures the safety of the pistol in case it falls, which can happen when running and gunning in competition. Trigger overtravel can also be regulated through adjustment screws located inside the magwell.