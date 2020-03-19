Beretta 92X Performance
Feel the need for speed
To the average non-shooting citizen — yes, they exist — a gun is a gun is a gun. Sheesh! How can anyone have such an opaque opinion towards one of the greatest inventions of all time?
There’s a handgun for every application, each with their own requirements. Besides action types, there are handguns for concealed carry, hunting, home defense and competition, to name just a few.
It’s this last category, competition, we’ll be discussing as we take a first look at the new Beretta 92X Performance.
Speed & Accuracy
When it comes to competitive shooting, speed and accuracy are the name of the game, and Beretta sought to provide just that with their new 92X Performance pistol. Let’s start with speed.
While it might seem counterintuitive, weight is a good thing when it comes to competition handguns. Weight increases stability and reduces muzzle flip, which keeps the muzzle flat and on target when firing, allowing for faster follow-up shots vital for achieving top scores. Compared to the classic Beretta 92 FS or the more modern 92X, the 92X Performance is a heavyweight contender, weighing in at 47.1 oz. — more than 14 oz. heavier.
This increase in weight can be attributed to its Vertec steel frame and heavier Brigadier profile slide, both finished in a Nistan tin-nickel alloy that is corrosion-resistant and easily cleaned. The frame features front and backstrap checkering for a positive grip during rapid shooting while the slide sports vertical serrations fore and aft of the company and model logos for easy slide manipulation and press checks.
To further increase the pistol’s speed, the 92X Performance has a skeletonized hammer with a competition hammer spring and steel spring recoil guide rod to go along with Beretta’s new Extreme-S trigger mechanism. With a 3-lb. single-action/6-lb. double-action trigger pull out of the box, the mechanism keeps the striker automatic safety latch active while decreasing trigger reset by up to 40%. This also ensures the safety of the pistol in case it falls, which can happen when running and gunning in competition. Trigger overtravel can also be regulated through adjustment screws located inside the magwell.
Next, let’s talk about accuracy and performance. Under the slide is a 4.9″ black burnished barrel, on top of which sits a red fiber optic front sight and adjustable black rear sight with serrations. Together, these deliver a clear and consistent sight picture for match-grade accuracy downrange.
Other competition-friendly features include an oversized magazine release that can be switched from right to left, and allows for a smooth drop of the two provided 15-round 9mm magazines with rubber base pads. The safety is full ambidextrous and available in three different sizes for a custom fit and feel, as well as different IPSC divisions.
The raised profile of the 8.7″ long, 5.8″ tall and 1.8″ wide frame enables the hand to sit higher and tighter under the extended beavertail grip, further improving grip. An accessory rail is also located under the rail.
If you’re a competitor looking for an edge or simply a target shooter seeking a new toy, highly consider the speed and accuracy of the Beretta 92X Performance.
For more info: www.beretta.com, Ph: (800) 929-2901