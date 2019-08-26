Beretta APX Pistol

The Action

In the family of striker-fired pistols, describing the trigger systems is often difficult. Some say they’re DA, while others call it “Semi-DA.” In most of them — neither is right. In the APX, the rollover sear is termed by Beretta as the “cocking lever.” Yes, as it turns over toward the rear it does move the already-cocked striker back just a little before it lets it go. l’d still call this single action but it does take a definite press. On my APX, it’s a clean 5-lb. pull.



There are a couple of little optional features for the APX, and I’m guessing both are offered to meet the requirements of some European police agencies. One is an indicator on top of the sIide showing the chamber is loaded, while the other is a magazine-disconnect safety. I’d consider the first unnecessary and the second annoying. If you want them, they’d have to be special ordered.



The steel parts of the APX have an extremely durable matte black Nitride finish, while the grip-frame is made of glass-reinforced polymer. With the dimensions given, this version of the pistol would not be for deep concealment. It would be perfect though for open carry if you do such a thing — car or home defense. Mine now resides in the headboard of my bed.



Suggested retail price for the APX is $575 but you’ll often find it listed for a littIe less. Even at full price, it’s definitely worth it.



For more info: www.beretta.com, Ph: (301) 283-2191