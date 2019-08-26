Beretta APX Pistol
A "Duty-Sized" Defensive/Duty Pistol
Over the past 30-plus years, I’ve written two books on Beretta pistols, so my fondness for the brand should be well known. When I write about something new from Beretta, I have to try hard to stay objective. This applies to the APX, introduced in 2017. It’s their entry in the current competition of striker-fired polymer-frame pistols. It’s Beretta’s first striker-fired design since a neat little .25 Auto pistol from the last century, and its good features are numerous. The one shown here is the basic APX in 9mm, but there have since been several alternate versions, including one with a threaded barrel. A .40 S&W chambering is also offered. Other options include twin opposed manual safety levers.
As with most modern pistols, there’s an internal striker block safety, always “on-safe” until the end of the trigger pull. There’s also a trigger-block safety, one of those “flippers.” This one is well-fitted, with no annoying sideways wiggle. In the same category is the squared front of the trigger guard, there for those who still use this obsolete hold.
This full-sized pistol has a generous magazine capacity of 17 rounds. The magazine release is reversible and just above the front of the trigger guard is a small grooved rest for the trigger finger. The slide has good retraction projections, front and rear. The locking system is falling-barrel, and the recoil spring and guide are a captive unit that won’t fly away during the easy takedown process. The slide latch is perfectly located at the top of the grip, having release tabs on both sides, and the APX is left-hander friendly too. There’s also the standard-issue rail for a light or laser.
Take Down
During take down, some of today’s striker-fired pistols require you pull the trigger to disengage the striker from the sear before the slide can be taken off. If you’ve forgotten a live round in the chamber, results can be life-changing (or, ending!). On the Beretta APX, on the right side at upper rear, a small dimpled button can be pushed in to safely lower the striker with no trigger-pulling needed.
The grip frame of the APX settled perfectly into my average-sized hand. It has a very deep in-curve at the upper rear, and ample room for all three fingers on the front strap. There are finger recesses there, but very shallow, so they won’t bother different-sized hands. Two other back strap pieces are provided, marked “S” and “L,” but I left the “M” in place.
The “square picture” sights are both dovetailed, so lateral adjustment is possible but on my sample this wasn’t needed. Standing using a two-handed hold, my APX gave centered groups of 3.5" and 4.5" at 7 and 15 yards respectively. Ammo was from Black Hills, SuperVel, SIG and Winchester. It ate them all, of course — hey, it’s a Beretta!
For those who like to have the numbers, the APX tips the scale at 27.9 oz. The overall length is 7.56", height is 5.6", width 1.3" and barrel length 4.25". As previously noted, the magazines hold 17 rounds. In the nice kit, you get a spare mag and a neat loader.
The Action
In the family of striker-fired pistols, describing the trigger systems is often difficult. Some say they’re DA, while others call it “Semi-DA.” In most of them — neither is right. In the APX, the rollover sear is termed by Beretta as the “cocking lever.” Yes, as it turns over toward the rear it does move the already-cocked striker back just a little before it lets it go. l’d still call this single action but it does take a definite press. On my APX, it’s a clean 5-lb. pull.
There are a couple of little optional features for the APX, and I’m guessing both are offered to meet the requirements of some European police agencies. One is an indicator on top of the sIide showing the chamber is loaded, while the other is a magazine-disconnect safety. I’d consider the first unnecessary and the second annoying. If you want them, they’d have to be special ordered.
The steel parts of the APX have an extremely durable matte black Nitride finish, while the grip-frame is made of glass-reinforced polymer. With the dimensions given, this version of the pistol would not be for deep concealment. It would be perfect though for open carry if you do such a thing — car or home defense. Mine now resides in the headboard of my bed.
Suggested retail price for the APX is $575 but you’ll often find it listed for a littIe less. Even at full price, it’s definitely worth it.
For more info: www.beretta.com, Ph: (301) 283-2191