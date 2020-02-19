Two Balls?

Let’s start first with double-ball loads. It may surprise some handgun shooters that ordinary round lead balls as sold for muzzleloaders can make fine revolver projectiles. And I figure them the same as I do donuts — if one is good then two is better. For .45 Colt they come ready made in sizes of .451", .454" and .457". Being pure lead all of those are usable for .45 Colt.



Here is one factor absolutely necessary, whether you’re loading one round ball or two, they must be lubricated. Firing raw lead down a revolver barrel will foul it terribly. Again the solution is simple. Just buy a tube of Lee’s Liquid Alox bullet lubricant. To apply, put a squirt of it in an empty plastic bullet box; dump in several dozen of your chosen pure lead round balls, and shake for a few seconds. When the box is opened every one of those lead projectiles will be covered with liquid Alox. It will soon dry and provide more than enough lubrication.



Here’s how I load two-round balls in a .45 Colt cartridge case. First off, weigh the balls because their combined weight will be beyond the weight of a single bullet. I had some .457" Speer balls on hand. They weighed 145 grains each. Some home cast .454" ones weighed 142 grains each. Lyman’s newest manual says maximum .45 Colt load for a 255 grain bullet is 8.5 grains of Unique. So I reduced powder charge to 6.0 grains of Unique for two balls weighing 284 to 290 grains.



Once the powder charge is in the case, I eyeball its level carefully and then using the case mouth expanding plug from smaller caliber reloading die set I push the first round ball close to the powder but not on it or compressing it. For .45 Colt, I seat the first round ball with a .40-65 case mouth-expanding plug but most any size smaller than .45 will work. Here’s a tip: Flare the case mouth a bit excessively so as to not scrape lubricant from the round ball as it’s going in. Next I press the second round ball on top of the first, this time using the regular .45 Colt case mouth expander plug. It should seat deep enough so the coming crimp will roll over its curve. The accompanying photo shows that better than words will describe it.



All this is a bit extra effort at the reloading bench and as said it helps to have a good variety of equipment. You’re certainly not going to get it done just by pumping the handle of a progressive press. Once you have the hang of it and get a sort of assembly line going it’s not to difficult to put together 50 or 100 double-ball loads in an hour or so. The reward is the look on your shooting buddies’ faces when you pull the trigger once and two bullet holes appear like magic in the target. It’s a double tap with one pull of the trigger. Here’s an odd thing I have noticed about double ball loads. Some handguns print the two balls laterally. Others print them vertically. Of course in both instances their points of impact diverge more as range increases. At 50' with my 7½"-barreled Colt SAA the two balls impact about 1½" from each other.