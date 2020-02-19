The other is fretting over whether or not you have reduced powder charge sufficiently. There’s no way you can get enough weight in the form of round lead balls in the shot capsules to weigh as much as a standard .45 Colt bullet. For instance, three of the .310" balls weigh a mere 135 grains (excluding the capsule’s weight) and two .375" balls only weigh 160 grains (excluding capsule’s weight). So I raised the Unique powder charge to 7.0 grains with both sets of round balls.

Now here are a couple of interesting points. At first with two 80-grain .375" round balls rattling loose in the .45 Colt shot capsule, recoil of a preceding round caused remaining ones to break through and fall out the front of the revolver’s cylinder. Being the bright light I am, I then placed a felt .36-caliber Ox-Yoke Wonder Wad in the front of the shot capsule. The problem disappeared. That felt wad cushioned the round balls enough so that after five full power .45 Colt loads were fired first, the capsules held together.

Here is a second interesting point. Three .310" balls dispersed far more widely than two .375" ones. From my Colt SAA’s 7½" barrel .45 Colt, the three balls were 7" to 8" apart. With two .375" round balls points of impact were about 3" or so apart. As a grand finale to this project I envisioned loading up six of the three buckshot/.45 Colt loads and in fast firing put 18 holes in a target. It would make an impressive photograph. But alas, I was having so much fun playing with this “buck & ball” concept that not enough .45 Colt shot capsules were left at the end.