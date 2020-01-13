Chippa Rhino 200DS .357 Magnum

Easy To Learn

The Rhino’s controls are simple like a conventional revolver, but operate in an unconventional manner. The cylinder release is operated by the right thumb, but you press it down instead of pushing it forward or pulling it back. Cocking for single-action fire is accomplished by pulling back the exposed hammer, but after rotating and locking the cylinder, the Rhino’s hammer falls back down instead of staying cocked. If you don’t read the instructions first, this is going to be very unnerving!



What looks like a hammer is not a hammer at all. It’s just a cocking piece. You can tell the pistol is cocked when a red indicator pin is sticking up through a hole in the left rear of the frame. You can feel the pin too, so it’s practical in the dark. The pin also pops in and out during double-action shooting which I found to be a distraction. I’m half inclined to file it down until it’s almost, but not quite, flush with the top of the frame. Okay, I’m easily distracted.



A practical feature the futuristic Rhino shares with old-school revolvers is the ability to use moon clips. You don’t need to use them but they can speed up loading and ejection. The only downside with them is not all ammunition is made to the same diameter as the clip’s engagement point and some brands are loose enough to fall out. Take this into consideration if you’re planning to carry one in your pocket.



Speaking of pockets, the Rhino is no pocket pistol like the J-Frame, so it isn’t quite so concealable. However, it’s about an inch shorter than a 2" barrel K-Frame with comparable volume, and surprisingly lightweight thanks to an aluminum alloy frame. The cylinder and barrel sleeve are stainless steel.



I tested the 2" concealed carry, fixed sights model, but there are 3", 4", 5" and 6" barrel Rhinos with Picatinny rails at the bottom and adjustable sights. Pistols are currently made in .357 Magnum, .40 S&W and 9mm. Finish options include black or hard chrome. Grips are available in wood or rubber, with or without finger grooves and Hogue will be offering a custom grip soon. From time to time Chiappa also offers special, limited-edition Rhinos with custom finishes and grips, like the Nebula.