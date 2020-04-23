Close Look: New Shooters’ Guns and Gear Guide

Streamlight Macrostream USB Everyday Carry Flashlight

If you’re a new shooter, then you need a … flashlight? Yes, you do! In fact, if you’re a grizzled, high-mileage shooter, then you may need a new flashlight too. Even if you already have one, new models are improving at the speed of light so maybe it’s time to upgrade.

If you have an inkling to use a handgun for defensive purposes, either in the home or out and about, then you need to think about adding a quality flashlight to your toolkit. The Streamlight Macrostream blasts out up to 500 lumens — enough to see almost the length of a football field. In the high-power mode, you get about two hours of continuous use. In the 50-lumen low mode, you can run for eight hours. The best part is this pocket wonder is rechargeable with a standard USB cable — no more batteries to change. The clip works in both directions so you can even stick it on the bill of a hat to see what’s in front of you.

You can pick one up for about 50 bucks.

www.streamlight.com