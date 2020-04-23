Close Look: New Shooters’ Guns and Gear Guide

CCI Clean-22 Ammunition
Who needs more exposed lead in their lives? No one, that’s who. Here’s the problem. Lead is the perfect material for bullets thanks to its density and ease of manufacture. The folks at Federal Ammunition have “led” the charge with synthetic jacketed lead bullets for centerfire handguns with their Syntech line. Now they’re doing the same with affordable rimfire ammunition.
The CCI Clean-22 lineup uses lead bullets with a twist. The company applies a high-tech polymer coating to each bullet to cover each lead projectile. It runs through barrels cleaner and dramatically reduces the amount of lead residue. Better yet, you’re not handling exposed lead when loading your firearms. You’ll find variants of Clean-22 for high velocity, subsonic and competition applications.
MSRP is in the $9.95 range.
