New Colt Anaconda Rejoins the Snake Pit
Since 2017, Colt has been resurrecting its legendary Snake Gun series of revolvers. Seven serpents total, first to be re-released was the .38 Special Cobra, followed by the .357 Magnum King Cobra in 2019 and the larger .357 Python in 2020. Now, back by popular demand, Colt has announced the return of the large-frame, big-bore Anaconda.
Originally developed as competition to the likes of the Smith & Wesson Model 29 and Ruger Redhawk, the Colt Anaconda was produced between 1990–2003, making it the youngest snake in the pit.
New for 2021, the 6-shot .44 Magnum Colt Anaconda has been redesigned for the modern huntsman and wheelgunner.
Built on a solid stainless steel frame with semi-bright finish, the Colt Anaconda retains its iconic profile while utilizing an oversized Python action with non-stacking, smooth DA/SA trigger for a stronger, more durable and easier-to-shoot revolver.
Available in 6” and 8” barrel lengths featuring a full lug, vented rib and recessed target crown, the Anaconda’s sport black Hogue Overmolded grips to absorb recoil — interchangeable with Colt Python grips — and a windage- and elevation-adjustable rear sight with red ramp front post. The frame is also drilled and tapped to accept optic mounts for handgun hunters.
Measuring 7.25” tall, 2.75” wide and 13”–15” long, depending on barrel length, the Colt Anaconda tips the scale at less than 60 oz. MSRP for both models is $1,499.
Specifications
Model: Anaconda 6″
Action: Python, DA/SA
Caliber: .44 Magnum
Capacity: 6
Frame: Large, Stainless Steel, Solid
Dimensions (L/H/W): 13″/7.25″/2.75″
Barrel: 6″
Sights: Adjustable Rear, Red Ramp Front
Optic: Drilled & Tapped
Weight: 53 oz.
MSRP: $1,499
Model: Anaconda 8″
Action: Python, DA/SA
Caliber: .44 Magnum
Capacity: 6
Frame: Large, Stainless Steel, Solid
Dimensions (L/H/W): 15″/7.25″/2.75″
Barrel: 8″
Sights: Adjustable Rear, Red Ramp Front
Optic: Drilled & Tapped
Weight: 59 oz.
MSRP: $1,499
For more info: colt.com
