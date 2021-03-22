Since 2017, Colt has been resurrecting its legendary Snake Gun series of revolvers. Seven serpents total, first to be re-released was the .38 Special Cobra, followed by the .357 Magnum King Cobra in 2019 and the larger .357 Python in 2020. Now, back by popular demand, Colt has announced the return of the large-frame, big-bore Anaconda.

Originally developed as competition to the likes of the Smith & Wesson Model 29 and Ruger Redhawk, the Colt Anaconda was produced between 1990–2003, making it the youngest snake in the pit.

New for 2021, the 6-shot .44 Magnum Colt Anaconda has been redesigned for the modern huntsman and wheelgunner.