Coming Around on the Traditional Double Action

Rethinking

I’ll admit I began to add a few DA/SA guns to my collection simply because of the initial challenge. I wanted to learn a new skill set, and so I forced myself to run any of my traditional double actions as their designs intended: with the first round out of the pipe shot DA.

Yes, this was harder. But it was hard and fun, much in the same way that car junkies will learn to operate a manual transmission, a vastly more complex process than what an automatic transmission requires from the driver. They certainly don’t have to as a matter of necessity, but for most “slushbox” haters, the process of shifting gears connects them more closely to the machine and to motorsports writ large. Often, it teaches them to be better and more conscientious drivers.

In getting to know the DA/SA gun, I arrived at a number of benefits. First, it helped me conquer my flinch. Jerking the trigger almost always resulted in a miss. Pulling slowly and deliberately, however, was an act of fine motor control. An accurate shot in DA only came through repeated stress inoculation: You are tasked with executing a kinetic operation with consistency and fluidity, knowing full well it will result in an explosion. Easier said than done! I feel it is this aspect in particular that causes most shooters to turn away from the platform.

Second, it taught me the trade-off between speed and accuracy. It is easier to make a center-punched hit in the DA mode of these autoloaders when you take your time — time you may not have in a critical situation. Speeding things up involves learning how to try to compress that fluid pull rather than jerking on the trigger to rip a round out of the pipe. As a result, the TDA auto allowed me to shift from a binary hit/miss assessment of my shooting to one that was more dynamic: How quickly could I make a hit on a target at a specific distance? Was there room to push myself a little faster, even if I knew my groups would open up a bit?

By the same token, I began to appreciate the degree of mechanical safety present in these designs. At least to me, and if we’re talking about the systems of a handgun’s design that prevent the unintended discharge of a round, there’s a difference between “shouldn’t” and “can’t.” I understand, intellectually, how the various safety systems of striker-fired firearms work. I don’t know how much I would absolutely trust some of these guns to keep the striker cocked if they were hurled down a flight of stairs.

On the other hand, it’s hard for me to imagine how an accidental discharge would happen on my Beretta 92 if knocked or dropped: Its firing pin is prevented from forward travel unless the trigger is fully depressed, and at rest, its hammer lacks the spring tension to bust primers.