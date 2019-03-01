Dan Wesson: Red Hot 9mm’s

Accuracy

I’m always amazed at the preoccupation many have with the inherent accuracy of defensive handguns. Almost every new handgun can outshoot all but a handfull of shooters. My trifocal-spectacled eyes disallow ransom rest precision at distance and groups I shoot from 25 yards require as much extrapolation as measurement. The “Dot Torture Test” and other drills were easily maxed with the ECP. The bottom line is if you were more accurate than either of these models, this article would be about you, not the pistols.



Due to the absence of a barrel bushing, take down of these models requires a MacGyver-like protocol. Once the slide is retracted and locked, the tip of a paperclip is inserted into a hole in the guide rod capturing the spring under compression. Once the slide is removed from the frame, the recoil system (including paper clip) can be pulled rearward out of the slide as a complete unit and the barrel removed through the front of the slide as normal.



I’ve been carrying the EDC in an old Davis “Liberty” holster since they sent it to me for testing. The scant bulk of the gun disappears under a shirt and the mere 29 oz. heft is un-noticeable. The OWB holster and gun make an ideal combination for concealed carry.



Both guns come with two 9-round magazines manufactured by Checkmate and test fired prior to leaving the Dan Wesson factory. If you’re patrolling the back alleys of Fallujah or the more dangerous streets of Chicago, you may feel a need for a greater ammo payload. However, I’ve only been able to find one documented case where a civilian needed to reload their handgun during an armed encounter and in that case the adversary was a mountain lion. “Always opt for more ammo unless you’re on fire or under water,” is a cute cliche, but circumvents reality for almost all civilian concealed carriers.

When considering available features, fit, finish and functioning, many people feel Dan Wesson stands in 1st place in the genre of production guns, and in my opinion they have no credible contender. All Dan Wessons are fully machined from bar stock or tool steel, and you will find no MIM or cast parts on any of their pistols. MSRP on the ECP is $1,575, the TCP is listed at $1,700. Were the logos and names removed from the guns, they would be indistinguishable from the boutique manufacturer’s guns, many of which sell for twice the price of the DW’s.



To those of you who haven’t fully accepted the nanotechnology equating the 9mm to the .45 ACP, the good news is these guns are also available in the revered manly caliber helping us defeat the Teutons in two World Wars (who were equipped with the now-admired 9mm)! Either way these are both a lot of gun for the money.



For more info: www.danwessonfirearms.com