Eating Crow

Smacked

Editor Roy and I have been, um ... let’s say investigating such things for years with no minds changed — at least on my part. Even Luddites, alas, can’t avoid the rapid changes in the industry today. Things like significant technology changes in the gun world — like good plastics and new bullet designs — combined with materials science meant I had to do some rethinking.



The relevance of this smacked me while reading one of Massad Ayoob’s Ayoob Files articles. The cop had a SIG P220 (Oh, cool just like me ...) with “modern” bullets too. The low-life he was chasing had one of those cheap plastic “things” in “useless” 9mm. The cop and the lowlife shot the excrement out of each other at spitting distances — and both lived. Neither the cop nor the lowlife was instantly stopped; hence the ability to fire lots of rounds into each other. My interpretation from Ayoob’s article is the cop prevailed (but just) because of better training. The cop’s gun was dry at the end of it all, while the lower life form had rounds left, but was not able to use them to effect.