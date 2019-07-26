Handguns For Dinosaurs?

Nope, this isn’t about guns for hunting dinosaurs although it seems like some of the revolvers and single shot handguns floating about nowadays could serve the purpose nicely. This is about handguns for us shooters who feel like dinosaurs — and yes, I’m one. As a teenager in the ’60s I could identify almost every Smith & Wesson then current, and many discontinued. I could tell you what cartridges they were chambered for and their barrel lengths. Colt SAAs were no mystery either. I could rattle off their available calibers and finish options on demand. Semi-autos didn’t interest me much but I certainly knew the difference between the Walther PP series or Colt Gold Cups from ordinary Government Models.



At movies I must have been obnoxious to my dates or even male friends because I would give a running discourse as to what firearms were being prominently displayed. For example in the 1966 movie The Professionals I told whoever was with me Lee Marvin was shooting a Colt New Service with a 41/2" barrel. In that same year in the movie Nevada Smith when Steve McQueen was being taught the finer points of revolver shooting by Brian Keith, I labeled his handgun a Smith & Wesson Model #3; most likely a “Schofield” with a 7" barrel bobbed to 5".



All these guns had one thing in common — they were made of ordinary steel and given a blue or nickel finish, with my guess being the ratio was about 10 to one in the same order. Grips were usually wood, but exotic materials like horn, ivory or mother of pearl were acceptable. I remember being just a mite less than excited when Smith & Wesson announced their first stainless steel revolver. It was a Chief’s Special .38 and I couldn’t see its advantage compared to blued and nickeled versions of the same handgun. I still don’t. Refer to the dinosaur reference