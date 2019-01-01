Excellent Innards

Each Honor Guard starts with a stainless steel striker housing machined by Coonan Firearms. A stainless steel striker-block safety is used; making for a tough, corrosion resistant firing system that won’t fire unless the trigger is pulled.



A target match barrel is used, sporting a 15- degree convex crown, assuring top accuracy. Custom stippling on grip and above trigger guard promotes a positive, slip-free grip. The guide rod is also stainless steel.



Sights are steel and snag-free in design with a tapered rear to assure smooth drawing. Rear sight has a flat, leading front-edge, allowing one handed slide manipulation on belt or other object, while front sight is enhanced with large orange dot.



Two backstraps are included, ensuring a custom fit, full palm swell, or flat 1911 style. Full slide serrations continue from the sides, over the top, for quicker, more positive grip during racking or press-check.



The magazine release and slide-lock are both ambidextrous, having controls on both sides of the gun. The slide-locks are recessed, making them snag-free. Utilizing an overhand grab is necessary when manipulating the slide, as you should, during stressful shooting scenarios.

