The packaging of Honor Defense makes it obvious they’re a patriotic company.
I know we have plenty of fun here, but today, I’m going to get a tiny bit more serious and talk about a good gun.
Honor Defense is a patriotic gun manufacturer exemplifying the finest of American engineering and craftsmanship with a line of handguns designed by shooters, for shooters. Experienced gun aficionados and novices alike, will appreciate these features.
Human nature makes us seek comfortable and efficient ways to perform any task at hand. Undeniably, a single-stack, polymer-framed gun is easier to carry concealed than your full-sized pistol. A gun on your person is more valuable during a time of need, than your double-stacked dynamo sitting at home.
