J, K, L, N, M? E-I-E-I-O… Demystifying All Those S&W Frame Types

J-Frame: Pocket Firepower

The J-Frame was a powerful pocket .38 S&W Special snubnose introduced in 1950 to compete with Colt’s Detective Special. It had the same grip size as the I-Frame, but the cylinder window was lengthened. After 10 years of concurrent manufacture, S&W concluded there was not enough difference between the I- and J-Frame to warrant continued production of the former. Hence, the J-Frame took on all its predecessor’s roles. It’s now offered as a five-shot .38 S&W Special or .357 Magnum, an eight-shot .22LR and a seven-shot .22 Magnum.

The J-Frame was offered in more materials and styles than any other S&W frame. Begun in carbon steel by 1952, the first lightweight aluminum alloy Airweight models appeared. In 1965, the J-Frame Model 60 snub nose was S&W’s first stainless steel revolver. In 2002 S&W made the Model 360PD, a .357 Magnum snubnose with an amazingly light and strong aluminum/scandium alloy frame. It weighed only 11.3 oz. empty, compared to 14.3 oz. for the aluminum alloy Model 637 Chief’s Special Airweight and 19.5 oz. for the original carbon steel Model 36 Chief’s Special. The most recent J-Frame innovation is the M&P Bodyguard 38 snubnose featuring an entirely new aluminum alloy/polymer/steel composite frame weighing just 14.3 oz.

The first J-Frame was the Model 36 Chief’s Special with a conventional exposed hammer. In 1952, the concealed hammer Model 40 Centennial was first offered, followed in 1954 by the shrouded hammer Model 49 Bodyguard, which allowed thumb cocking for precise SA shooting. The modern versions of these vintage frames are still made today, in addition to a magnum length J-Frame with a 1/8″ longer cylinder window to accommodate the .357 Magnum cylinder. In 2001, key-operated internal locks were added to the left side of the frames, an unpopular feature that became standard on all S&W revolvers.