Just the Facts Ma'am

Parts And Pieces

When it comes to non-FN/Browning Hi-Powers, there’s a lot of variation in quality. Some were considered equals in fit and overall character. Others, not so much. Girsan’s P.I. is one of the good ones. The matte black finish is smooth, even on the small parts. The chrome finish on the barrel is a little shiny for my taste but will hold up well in hot, humid environments. The “P.I.” comes with an Mk III style ambidextrous thumb safety, a Commander-style “ring” hammer and Mk III style synthetic stocks. It also retains the original design’s magazine disconnect; it will not fire without a mag locked in place. Blame this on the French military’s “demands” that this feature be included in the original design. The white-dot sights are set in dovetail slots cut into the slide. The front of the slide has a hole below the barrel that the guide extends through when the slide is cycled.

The first thing I do with a “new” firearm — used or factory-fresh — is take it apart completely. The Hi-Power is easy to field strip. Lock the slide to the rear using the thumb safety, remove the slide lock and slip the slide forward off the frame. The “P.I.” uses a flat recoil spring instead of a spring formed from round wire. It’s strong — the guide rod is long and has to line up with its hole in the slide. Initially, it’s difficult to remove the spring and rod from the slide; it takes just the right combination of push and wiggle to remove and install. You only need a few punches and a hammer for complete disassembly of the slide and frame. On this subject, and all other things Hi-Power, I recommend Stephen A. Camp’s book, The Shooters Guide To The Browning Hi-Power.

The Hi-Power uses a sear lever that pivots in the slide to transfer movement from the trigger lever, which pushes upward, to press the sear down, releasing the hammer. It’s kind of like a see-saw. The P.I.’s sear lever is a late-model Mk III-type Devel lever, which has a wing that blocks the firing pin, preventing forward movement unless the trigger is pressed.

The factory Mk III style stocks didn’t fit my small hands. The thumb rest is right next to the magazine release, and I couldn’t press it efficiently. I pulled a variety of different stocks from my stash to test their fit; some fit well, while others had a little wiggle. This isn’t uncommon with aftermarket stocks and various “Browning” clones. Stocks from a FEG fit and those from a Springfield SA 35. It may require experimenting, but finding the right fit for you shouldn’t be a problem.

Small parts like pins and springs are a big indicator of a pistol’s quality. The “P.I.’s” internals spec’d out at the proper size and tension. Another sign of a properly made Hi-Power is the fit between pins that hold parts like the sear, sear lever, extractor and ejector and the frame. The pins shouldn’t require much force to tap them in and out. Plus, as long as you use the proper punches, the pins shouldn’t deform during removal and installation. The P.I.’s internals look good, but the true test is at the range.