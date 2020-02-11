Lawman Leather

Here’s a holster quiz for ya, trivia fans: Back in 1978, the late great Elmer Keith described somebody’s leather as “… the most comfortable holster I have ever tried for heavy guns.” Whose holster was that? Now, remember Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry” movies of the ’70s and ’80s, when Eastwood’s character Harry Callahan carried a S&W 29 .44 Magnum revolver in a distinctive shoulder holster? Who developed that holster, and still produces the “Original Dirty Harry Shoulder Holster,” for virtually any handgun ever made?



Who was the first to make production shoulder holsters for barrels longer than 6.5" — and then a few years later, for barrel lengths to 12"? Who made the “Master Spy” holster for Roger Moore, playing James Bond in the 1983 movie Octopussy? Who made the first triple-position shoulder holster, the “Mercenary,” which could be detached from its harness and worn on the belt, strongside or crossdraw, and its straps used for restraints or carrying gear? Who made the first all-leather shoulder holster which is 99.9 percent resistant to salt water, river algae, mud, sand, urine, blood and body fluids?