In 1980, the Austrian Armed Forces announced it was seeking a new, modern duty pistol. Among the list of criteria were the pistol be self-loading, chambered in 9×19 Parabellum, use assist-free magazines and secured from accidental discharge.

By 1981, Gaston Glock, who had extensive experience in advanced synthetic polymers, had assembled a team of engineers to design his first firearm. By the following year, the pistol had been submitted and won the military contract. Adopted by the Austrian Army, the pistol was given the name Pistole 80, or P80, and GLOCK was born.

Better known as the G17 in the U.S., these first GLOCK pistols were only imported for a few years before being updated to Gen2 models in 1988, but made an immediate impact on the American handgun market for their simple, yet proven mechanics and materials.