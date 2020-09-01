Specifications

Manufacturer: GLOCK
Model: P80
Frame: Full, Polymer, Black
Action: Striker
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 17+1 (2 magazines)
Sights: Fixed, Polymer
Safety: Trigger
Dimensions (L): 7.95"
Barrel: 4.49"
Weight: 25.26 oz.
MSRP: $699

For more info: lipseys.com, Ph: (225) 755-1333

Content provided by Lipsey's