MasterPiece Arms Launches DS9 Hybrid 1911s

Best known for their bolt-action chassis and rifles, MasterPiece Arms has also long-produced MAC-11-style pistols. However, earlier this year, the Georgia manufacturer acquired fellow Peach State firearm companies in CK Arms and Freedom Gunworks, both owned by gunsmith and competitive shooter Bobby Keigans, and began releasing their designs under the MPA name.

Following the release of the AR9 PCC, a 9mm AR-style Pistol Caliber Carbine designed by CK Arms, MPA has launched the DS9 Hybrid series of double-stack 1911s previously offered by Freedom Gunworks.