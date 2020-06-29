No Regrets

I’ve owned this Smith & Wesson Model 624 for many years. I bought it used in its original configuration with a 6.5″ barrel and the square butt target stocks. I’d always wanted a large bore S&W DA revolver but didn’t particularly want a .44 Magnum. (I have other revolvers in .357 Magnum for when I want lots of muzzle flash and loud noise.)

Unfortunately, I soon found the 624 unusable because of its size and barrel length and took it to Bill Davis Gunsmithing for some modifications. Closed some 25 years now, BDG was once a Smith & Wesson factory service center in northern California that built custom and competition revolvers. I had them install a 3″ barrel, remove the single-action sear and bob the hammer. The result was a more compact DAO N-frame revolver that could be easily carried for personal or home defense with great accuracy and little recoil.

I initially had some misgivings about altering the gun, as the 624 was an elegant and rare revolver in its original configuration, but it was my gun, after all, and I had no intention of selling it or owning it for investment or historical preservation. I wanted to make it more useable and more relevant to my situation — and for that, I have no regrets.

Bob Friedman

California