Para’s Expert GI

Most any US veteran sporting grey or missing hair and the aches and pains of age associated with service prior to the introduction of the Beretta M9 is intimately familiar with the M1911. I know I am as I sport all of the above.

During basic training, my first day on the range started off with being issued my first M1911A1. After the drill staff finished with horror stories of mishandling and threats associated with safety violations, my squad steeped to the firing line for our volley. The command, “Fire one round and one round only at the target. Do you understand?” was quickly answered by a crisp, “Yes, Drill Sergeant.”

Next, we all heard bellowed, “Ready on the left, ready on the right, ready on the firing line — FIRE.” Sights aligned, stance just as instructed, the push pull tension of the modified Weaver accomplished and squeeze the trigger. But horror of all horrors — the single report and nudge of recoil was replaced by an extended purrrrrrrrrap and my solid but slightly relaxed arm position rose for the heavens. The seconds following were in slow motion. What happened? That wasn’t anything like they told us.

My thoughts of, crap — I screwed the pooch, were almost instantly reinforced by a riding crop making solid contact with the top of my steel pot helmet closely followed by the DI grabbing my weapon and the words, “Private Douglas, what the hell do you think you’re doing?” screamed less than half an inch from my right ear. After unloading the weapon the DI instructed me to take it to the rear and tell the armorer I had a run-a-way. I did, starting off at double-time only to be rebuked again for running on the range. So went my introduction to John Browning’s “perfect pistol.”

In this day of throw-back NFL jerseys, worship of muscle cars and almost anything else “nostalgic,” the trend of 1911 manufacturers to market “GI” or entry-level 1911s is certainly understandable. It’s good marketing. But even good marketing can’t be effective for long unless the product is good. Para’s new GI Expert fits that bill. It’s a good, solid, entry-level pistol with some well thought out updates.