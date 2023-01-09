Parting (with) Shots When It's Time to Say Goodbye

We all remember our first date, our first car, and our first job. Like many of life’s milestones, we also tend to attach a huge degree of sentimental importance to our first gun. I’m no different: I remember the first time I went shooting with my father, both of us new to a stainless Smith and Wesson N-Frame .357. Because of that day (and that gun), I became a true-blue fan of the shooting sports. But what was the second or third gun I bought for myself? My fifth? I couldn’t rightly tell you.

If you’re like me, you may have accumulated a decent enough collection of guns before you realize — aw, hell — you don’t love all of them equally. Not every ugly duckling in your collection will turn out to be a swan. If you’re on the fence about keeping or selling a gun or two, I’m hoping to give you a well-intentioned shove into “sell” territory. What follows are a few easy criteria I use to decide what gets eighty-sixed.