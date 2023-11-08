Royal New Frontier

This brings us to the single action sixgun at hand. I consider the Colt New Frontier to be the finest and best looking Single Action Colt has ever produced. It is perfection in a Single Action. However, Peacemaker Specialist specializes in Perfecting Perfection. Before we delve into the work performed and the performance, a little background is necessary. Eddie calls this a Royal New Frontier because of the customer it is destined to go to. This gentleman who will soon receive his New Frontier, was gracious enough to allow me to test fire it first. The Royal designation comes from the fact he is descended from royalty.

The basic sixgun is a 3rd Generation 71/2″ New Frontier originally chambered in .44 Special and dating back to 1981. Starting on the inside, the action saw virtually all friction between parts removed and where necessary, the refitting or replacing of any internal action parts out of spec. Next came hand timing and adjusting of the action for optimal performance and reliability. To aid this, Peacemaker Specialists custom Gunfighter leaf springs were installed, which are guaranteed for life. This, along with setting the trigger to client specs and removing all trigger creep, is included in Peacemaker Specialists’ Gunslinger Deluxe Action Job. With this refinement, Peacemaker Specialists guarantees a Colt will never break, never wear out and never malfunction — or it’s fixed free of charge.