Performance Center S&W 442 W/ LG-105 Crimson Trace Laser Grips
Sandwiched between croakers and crocuses, the Performance Center 442 would be a real treat in any Easter basket.
Who doesn’t love a J-Frame? Not doing so is as un-American as skipping over a John Wayne movie while channel surfing. Even worse is not actually owning a J-Frame of your own. No true revolver romantic can fathom the horror of this!
Fear not, S&W’s Performance Center has just the thing for you, uh, holdouts, to make your wait (negligence?) worthwhile.
Performance Center Proud
The S&W Performance Center proudly announced the release of the Model 442, complete with Crimson Trace LG-105 Lasergrips! This fist-sized shooter has a 5- round capacity and is chambered for .38 Special +P ammo.
The added lasergrips have a built-in button in the finger-groove of the middle finger for activation. Reliable target acquisition utilizing the laser dot is now possible while shooting from the hip, as well as other traditional shooting positions. It even doubles as a great training aid for practicing your trigger pull by keeping the red dot steady on the target during dry-fire drills.
The 442 Is Right For You
The Performance Center combines yesterday’s traditions with today’s technology, creating the perfect combination guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
A lightweight alloy frame with a matte stainless steel cylinder sandwiched with comfy laser grips makes this model a top contender for an “old school” perfect pocket packing piece.
Details
The aluminum alloy frame has a matte black finish and the stainless steel cylinder is also matte finished. The flutes, checkered thumb latch, plate screws and trigger are highly polished, contrasting beautifully on this convenient concealed carry piece. This double-action-only shooter is action-tuned from the Performance Center, making it extremely smooth on the trigger press.
Size, Or Lack Thereof …
The PC 442 weighs a dainty 15 oz., and is only 6.3" overall in length. The barrel is 1.875" and the frame is aluminum alloy. Its best feature? No sideplate lock hole!
Shooting The 442
While the 442 is light in weight, it comes at the price of more recoil. It’s not bad, but it’s snappier than shooting from an all-steel 6" barreled revolver.
Here’s where one of my favorite loads comes into play, the all-copper HoneyBadger ammo from Black Hills. With a bullet weight of only 100 grains, recoil is noticeably less than standard 158-grain +P .38 Special ammo as those flying Phillips-head copper bullets twist their way down the barrel. Accuracy is everything you could wish for, too!
MSRP for the Performance Center 442 w/ lasergrips is $742.
For more info: www.smith-wesson.com, Ph: (800) 331-0852.