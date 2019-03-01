Performance Center S&W 442 W/ LG-105 Crimson Trace Laser Grips

Shooting The 442

While the 442 is light in weight, it comes at the price of more recoil. It’s not bad, but it’s snappier than shooting from an all-steel 6" barreled revolver.



Here’s where one of my favorite loads comes into play, the all-copper HoneyBadger ammo from Black Hills. With a bullet weight of only 100 grains, recoil is noticeably less than standard 158-grain +P .38 Special ammo as those flying Phillips-head copper bullets twist their way down the barrel. Accuracy is everything you could wish for, too!



MSRP for the Performance Center 442 w/ lasergrips is $742.



For more info: www.smith-wesson.com, Ph: (800) 331-0852.

